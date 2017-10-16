Indianapolis Colts Vs. Tennessee Titans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Both the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are in dire need of a win. They’ll go head-to-head in another thrilling edition of ‘Monday Night Football.’ Kickoff is at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Technically, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are tied with the Houston Texans for second-pace in the AFC South. With only one game separating those three and first-place Jacksonville Jaguars, this division matchup couldn’t be more high stakes. A win against a divisional rival could mean the difference between a spot in a playoffs or no post-season at all. While this is just another Monday Night Football game for some, for fans of these two teams, it’s “do or die.” Tune in to see this high-stakes, drama-filled game.

The Titans are hoping that quarterback Marcus Mariota, 23, is back, after sitting out the game against the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury. “He did more today,” Mike Mularkey, head coach for the Titans, said on Oct. 12, per the team’s official site. “And I think it was positive, what he did. We’ll just have to see how it feels in the morning after what he did today. … He threw some balls, and did some more.” Mike wasn’t going to rush Marcus’s return and if he wasn’t healthy to play, Matt Cassel, 35, would be tapped to start.

Indy has their own quarterback problems. Andrew Luck, 28, had surgery on his right shoulder in January 2017. He’s not set to return to play for this game, but he took part in practice on Oct. 12, making throws between 30-40 yards, according to ESPN. “It feels different,” Andrew said about his arm. “It’s still finding its way again. Certain things feel better. Certain things are finding its way. … I’m still in that process of getting it where it needs to be.” Former New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissettt, 23, is expected to start this game.

