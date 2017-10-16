Tristan Thompson Roasted By Cavs Teammate About Baby With Khloe Kardashian

OMG! J.R. Smith majorly trolled his teammate Tristan Thompson during a fan event on Oct. 15, by implying that Tristan really is having a baby with Khloe Kardashian. Watch the crowd lose it when J.R. teases Tristan about his new addition!

Tristan Thompson, 26, was put in the hot seat during a highly anticipated fan event on Oct. 15. The NBA stud was totally roasted about his rumored baby on the way while answering questions with his teammates. Tristan is reportedly expecting a bundle of joy with Khloe Kardashian, 33, so things got a little wild when he was asked if fur coats were going to make a reappearance this season (since the couple rocked them in 2016). Tristan claimed that he’s totally down to sport “his and her” fur coats with his longtime girlfriend Khloe at the Cavs’ annual “Wine & Gold United” event. That’s when J.R. Smith, 32, nonchalantly joked, “You gettin’ infant fur, too??” and the crowd absolutely lost it! Everyone in the audience started cheering and screaming, while one fan yelled, “He just said it! Baby!!” See Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pre-baby body pics, here.

Everyone is still eager to know if Khloe is really pregnant, since she’s yet to confirm the exciting news. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proved she and Tristan are still going strong while taking to Instagram on Oct. 16, by sharing an adorable photo of them packing on the PDA. “My love” she captioned the pic which appeared to be a throwback, showing them soaking up the sun while on a tropical getaway. Khloe loves to support her beau to the fullest and the NBA season is about to start on Oct. 17, with the Cavs playing against the Celtics in Cleveland on Tuesday night. Khloe enjoys staying with her boyfriend now more than ever to avoid the “LA stress,” E! News reports.

Khloe is reportedly four months along and she recently caused a stir when she seemingly showcased her baby bump in a pair of high-waist jeans. The Strong Looks Better Naked author also joined her sisters Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in the bay area on Oct. 14, while filming KUWTK in San Francisco. As we previously reported, Khloe is over the moon about the idea of having her first baby. “She’s been waiting for this moment for so so long and it’s finally happening,” an insider close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When she found out she was pregnant she broke down and cried tears of joy. She loves Tristan with all her heart and is so incredibly excited to go on this journey together.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is pregnant? Tell us, below!