Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Slam Split Rumors By Sharing Sweet Facetime While They’re Apart

Have you ever seen Travis Scott, 25, so happy? In new video captured by a fan, Travis can be seen playing with his phone while he was DJ’ing an event at the Ksubi store in New York City. Suddenly Travis flashes a wide smile, then looks up at the crowd and turns his phone around to reveal Kylie Jenner, 20, on the screen! Travis holds the phone up for a brief moment so you can see that he’s clearly Facetiming with Kylie, which sends the crowd into a roaring cheer. As for Kylie? She’s dressed in all black, appears to be wearing little to no makeup, and can be seen smiling back once she realizes everyone can see her.

This new video comes after HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that both Kylie and Travis were having a hard time being apart, especially while Kylie’s pregnant. Our Kylie insider shared that she’s “always had a hard time doing the long distance thing”, but that being pregnant has made it “extra hard.” Although Kylie and Travis have yet to officially confirm their pregnancy, the lip kit mogul recently hinted that she could be having a boy — news that would definitely make Travis one very happy daddy-to-be. We’re really happy to see that Kylie and Travis are making it work as best they can while apart. Fingers crossed they can be reunited in person soon and, even better, make an official pregnancy announcement! We’ll just keep waiting on pins and needles until then.

