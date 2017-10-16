Rest In Peace, Tom Petty. Two weeks after the legendary singer passed away, friends and family gathered for a private memorial service at Lakeside Shrine and Meditation Garden in California.

The world will never forget Tom Petty. Surrounded by friends and family, the “Free Fallin'” singer was laid to rest on Oct. 16 — exactly two weeks after his sudden passing on Oct. 2. Loved ones gathered at Lakeside Shrine and Meditation Garden for the beautiful ceremony, and even shared some heartwarming pictures from their day. Many of the photo captions were in reference to Tom’s songs and lyrics. “The dark of the sun we will stand together,” one friend wrote, referring to his track “The Dark Of The Sun” with The Heartbreakers. “You belong somewhere you feel free,” another wrote, alluding to “Wildflowers.”

The memorial service was held in Pacific Palisades, California on a sunny afternoon. Loved ones brought flowers and roses of many colors to lay beside him. As guests walked through the entrance, they lovingly gazed upon a black and white picture of Tom holding a guitar. The rock ‘n’ roll icon was only 66 when he went into sudden cardiac arrest. Soon after being rushed to the hospital, longterm manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tony Dimitriades confirmed the devastating news that he had passed on.

“He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” Tony said in a heartbreaking statement that left musicians around the world in shock. On a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, country singer Jason Aldean paid tribute to Tom by performing a surprise rendition of “Won’t Back Down.” The audience was immediately brought to tears remembering Tom and the many victims who died in the Las Vegas shooting. Rest In Peace, beautiful souls.

