‘The Gifted’s Emma Dumont: Polaris Will Fight Even Harder Now That She’s Pregnant

Things are getting really crazy on ‘The Gifted’, and HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emma Dumont, aka Polaris, about what’s in store for the pregnant and volatile mutant.

Emma Dumont, 22, was on hand at New York Comic Con to chat with HollywoodLife.com about her new show, The Gifted. In our EXCLUSIVE interview, the actress revealed what’s going on in her character, Polaris’, head — especially after finding out that she’s pregnant. “Her fear is she’s birthing a child into a world that wants that child dead, and that’s a really scary thought,” Emma told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really an awful feeling. A normal mother, when they are with child, would think, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be so crazy, maybe I shouldn’t go to war, maybe I shouldn’t do these things, to protect this small mutant inside me.’,” she added. But not Polaris! Emma told us that Polaris is “the exact opposite” because now she has “someone to fight for” more than ever.

“Now I have to fight harder, and be badder and do crazier things,” Emma continued. “Being a mother, she’s kicked up the mama bear thing!” Emma also opened up about how Polaris will be forced to work with Reed (Stephen Moyer) in order for both of them to survive. Unfortunately, Polaris isn’t too thrilled about her new teammate. “She really doesn’t want to [work with Reed] because he’s a butthead, but I think it’s the only way to survive so she puts her pride aside, and goes for it. But they definitely have a butting heads relationship,” the actress told HollywoodLife.com. We’re so excited to see how The Gifted continues to unfold, especially when it’s third episode airs on Monday, October 16 at 9pm ET only on FOX.

