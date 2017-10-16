‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Nearly Goes Into Emergency Labor & Chris Ignores Her For ‘New GF’

Oh no! Poor Kailyn almost went into emergency labor while in St. Thomas during the Oct. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, but when she told baby daddy Chris Lopez the news, he ignored her.

Kailyn Lowry feared she was suffering from preeclampsia when her feet and hands suddenly became severely swollen while she was vacationing in St. Thomas during the Oct. 16 episode of Teen Mom 2. Fortunately, there was a hospital in the area, so Kailyn went in for some tests, while her friend watched Isaac and Lincoln at the hotel. Kailyn, who was panicking about potentially giving birth to her third baby outside the United States, texted baby daddy Chris Lopez to let him know what was happening. But later, when a producer asked her if she had let him know about her condition, Kailyn said Chris ignored her message, as he was busying “hanging out with his new girlfriend.” Ouch! Perhaps that’s why Kailyn quickly moved on, and is now dating her good friend, Dionisio Cephas. Anyway, after taking some tests at the hospital, Kailyn discovered she was just suffering from high blood pressure, so she didn’t have to give birth while on vacation

Elsewhere, Briana learned some shocking news about Stella after rushing her to the ER. As it turns out, her newborn daughter has 2-3 holes in her heart. Apparently, it’s not life threatening, but the doctor told Briana to be extra cautious and look for any symptoms Stella may have in the future. Later, Luis stopped by since he had a break from his trucking classes. But even his appearance wasn’t good enough for Briana’s mom, who chastised him as soon as she walked in the door and saw him cradling baby Stella. Can this woman not ever mind her own business? Sure, Luis isn’t a great dad, but isn’t that Briana’s job to set him straight? And why are they all living in the same apartment? No wonder Luis never wants to be around…

Anyway, this week was also Jace‘s 8th birthday, which led to more tension between Jenelle and her mom, Barbara. First, Jenelle told Jace that he’d be walking her down the aisle when she marries David. He seemed excited, but then he said, “I don’t want you to marry David.” And when Jenelle asked him why in a disappointing way, he said, “I was just joking.” Maybe he was, but there’s always a little bit of truth in a joke, right? So has Barbara been telling the truth when she says Jace doesn’t like David? It’s definitely something to think about. And heck, we wouldn’t blame him if that were the case! David seems very controlling. Then, when Jenelle and Barbara were exchanging Jace, they started fighting about his medications until a couple of fans interrupted their meeting. Ugh.

And finally, Chelsea‘s daughter Aubree started second grade, while Leah took her daughters to Busch Gardens as she juggled giving each child equal attention.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2? Tell us how you feel below!