Ex-Taliban Hostages Explain Why They Decided To Have Kids While Living Under The Fear Of Death

Ex-Taliban hostages Joshua Boyle and wife Caitlan Coleman made the risky decision to have three children while terrified in captivity. Find out why they chose to do it here.

Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman were held captive in Afghanistan by the Haqqani network, which is linked to the Taliban, for five years before being rescued on Oct. 11 and during that time, they decided to have children. The couple had always wanted a big family and didn’t want their unfortunate circumstances to stop them, according to the DailyMail. Joshua, who is originally from Canada, explained that as hostages, they had a lot of time on their hands and with Caitlan being in her 30s the clock to have children was ticking so they didn’t want to let the time slip away.

Caitlan was already pregnant at the time they were captured while on a backpack trip and during the time they were being held, Joshua said the network killed their infant daughter and raped Caitlan. The married duo now have three children who are ages 4, 2, and around 6 months and would like to have a total of 5, 10, or even 12 children.

During the time they were held, Joshua and Caitlan were brought to three different prisons, the third being the most brutal where they were separated and beaten. After being released, Joshua revealed to the Toronto Star that his captors told him Donald Trump was now the president of the United States and he thought they were joking. “It didn’t enter my mind that he was being serious,” he told the outlet. The family of five returned to Joshua’s parents’ home in Smith Falls, Ontario which he described as being the first real home his children have ever known.

HollywoodLifers, we’d like to know your opinions on the ex-Taliban hostages having children. Leave your comments below!