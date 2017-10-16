Taemin Dropped Two Solo Music Videos For ‘Move’ & K-Pop Fans Have Officially Lost It

Fans were desperately waiting for new solo music from Taemin, and now they’ve got it. The K-pop singer dropped not one, but TWO music videos for his single, ‘Move’, and we’re obsessed.

Taemin, 24, whose full name is Lee Tae-min, just delighted fans with the release of two videos for “Move.” The single is the first off of Taemin’s album, which is also titled by the same name. The two videos are very different, but very cool. The first one has a more artsy vibe, showing Taemin making his way through different parts of the city. In some scenes he’s dancing in an alley with backup dancers, in others he’s dancing in the rain in the middle of the street. However, things get really steamy towards the end of the “Move” video, where Taemin can be seen shirtless and showing off his tight 6-pack. Hot!

The second video is an extended cut of the dance scene in the alley. It shows Taemin and his backup dancers doing the songs full choreography! Plus, right in the middle, it cuts back and forth between the dance scenes that went down in the rain like in the original video. So cool, right? We’re definitely obsessed with Taemin’s new song and videos, but nothing compares to the fans on Twitter. Check out some of the crazy excited tweets Taemin’s fans were sending out after he dropped the new videos:

THE BEST COMEBACK OF THE YEAR: TAEMIN – MOVE pic.twitter.com/JZTd8UxSa6 — taemin pics #MOVE (@taeminchive) October 16, 2017

theres this extremely restrained sensuality about the song thats slightly feminine & makes him a million times more sexy to me #Taemin_MOVE — kay (@Kayjay1212) October 16, 2017

THIS PART OF THE CHOREOGRAPHY IS PURE GENIUS LITERAL PERFECTION K-POP IS SHOOK #TAEMIN_MOVE pic.twitter.com/3ihxQnOzGc — 크리스탈 mask (@vousmevoyez) October 16, 2017

the choreo for move is so simple and sexy and perfect and taemin does it so well — 🖤 (@Ieetm) October 16, 2017

TAEMIN! Breathtaking! My baby is so grown! His dance moves are magnificent. It was art what I saw tonight. My shawol heart is happy💚 pic.twitter.com/d2YTmgLDzp — Multifandom GA's (@kpopgiveways) October 16, 2017

