Sophie Turner Knew Joe Jonas Was ‘The One The Moment They Met’ — She’s ‘In Love’

Aw! Sophie Turner always knew she would marry her new fiance Joe Jonas, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read more about how the smitten bride-to-be feels here!

Sophie Turner, 21, is not surprised that she is about to marry Joe Jonas, 28, because the blonde beauty knew he was the one for her from the very beginning. “Sophie knew Joe was the one the moment they met,” a source close to the Game of Thrones actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She has never been more in love and she thinks she is the luckiest girl in the world. Sophie feels that Joe is the complete package, he is sexy, smart, funny, handsome, talented and successful. Sophie loves his amazing family too and she can’t believe she will forever be a part of the Jonas clan.” Check out some of the most adorable photos of Sophie and Joe here!

The sweet pair became engaged on Oct. 15 and word spread quickly after Joe posted a photo of Sophie’s engagement ring on social media. “Sophie is beyond excited to start planning the wedding and she has never been happier in her life,” the source continued. “She is madly in love with Joe and can’t believe she will be marrying the man of her dreams. After he proposed she immediately called all her family and friends with the amazing news. She feels like getting engaged has been the sweetest, most romantic moment in her life.”

Joe will be the second Jonas brother to get hitched. His brother, Kevin Jonas, 29, has been married to wife Danielle Jonas, 31, since 2009 and they have two children together. Joe’s happy news comes a few months after his father, Kevin Jonas Sr. was diagnosed with colon cancer. We’re glad to hear the family now has something good to celebrate!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Sophie and Joe are engaged? Tell us your thoughts here!