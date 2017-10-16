Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Take Romance To Milan As Kourtney Gets Fed Up With Him On ‘KUWTK’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting cozier as things between him and Kourtney Kardashian get colder on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ See an adorable pic of the new couple on their trip to Milan here.

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, aren’t in the city of love, but they certainly looked snuggly yesterday! The model shared a photo of her and her older beau in Milan yesterday, Oct. 15, after the pair were seen leaving Los Angeles International Airport the day before. Lionel Richie‘s daughter is in town on business and it looks like she wanted her bae to be with her while she prepares for a new campaign. The two held each other tight while posing in front of the Milan Cathedral. Definitely a nice photo op there and Sofia was happy to share the pic with her Instagram followers!

The teen took part in the launch event for Adidas’ new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store in Milan. She recently became the new celebrity spokesmodel for the burgundy, white and gold sneaks and seems very excited to have the gig. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star supported his new girl by wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit while they were leaving LAX. While some fans may think that’s super cute, Scott’s ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has said she’s not thrilled about Scott’s “flings.”

Kourt recently went off on Scott on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after he flipped over her partying. “I go, ‘You wouldn’t even give me a warning. I’m just giving you a heads up. Should I not do that?’ I’m like, ‘Next time I won’t do that.’ He’s like, ‘THERE’S GOING TO BE A NEXT TIME?!” Kourtney told her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, of how a phone call with her ex went after he found out about her wild girls trip to Mexico for her birthday. The two still need to co-parent their children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 — for the rest of their lives, so we hope they can both come to terms with each other’s behavior. Click here to see sexy pics of Kourt.

