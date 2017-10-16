Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kissing & Laughing On Jurassic Park Ride On LA Date Night

The details of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romantic date night are almost too cute to believe! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the couple couldn’t stop ‘kissing and laughing’ on the Jurassic Park ride.

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have fun just like us! Well, sometimes. The couple do have their fair share of expensive dinners and lavish vacations, but earlier this month, they enjoyed a humble Halloween Horror Nights adventure in Los Angeles. “They were seen on the Jurassic Park ride where you get drenched,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “only a few people get away without getting completely wet. Selena was one of the lucky few, but The Weeknd got totally soaked during the ride.” OMG, can’t you just picture his hair looking all crazy and wild?!

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios may not seem like the most romantic place, but somehow the pop stars still made it happen amidst all the zombies and bloody victims walking around. “They were laughing and kissing once they exited the ride,” the source continues. “He even tried to hug her but she ran away playfully because she didn’t want to get her clothes wet. They definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

On top of braving the Jurassic Park ride, the “Starboy” crooner and the “Fetish” songstress faced some nasty weather on their date night. It must have been a seriously wet night as the two walked around the amusement park in the POURING RAIN. Luckily Selena came prepared and packed a black poncho in her backpack. The one time it decides to rain in LA, Selena and The Weeknd were out and about. Of course. Just their luck, right? Still, nothing says “I love you” more than kissing in the rain!

