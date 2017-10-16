Selena Gomez Congratulates Ex Nick Jonas’ Bro Joe On Engagement To Sophie Turner

Selena Gomez is feeling the love… for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, that is! The actress, who dated Nick Jonas in 2008, congratulated the newly engaged couple! See her sweet message!

Selena Gomez, 25, sent her well wishes to Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, after the pair announced their engagement on Oct. 15! Sel, who dated Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, 25, in 2008, clearly has a great relationship with the musical family still. “Congratulations,” she wrote under Joe’s official Instagram announcement. The actress liked his photo, and accompanied her short, but sweet message with a party emoji. See her message, below!

And, speaking of exes, Joe’s former flame, Demi Lovato, 25, also congratulated him on the good news! “Huge congrats!” Demi wrote to the couple, adding, “So happy for the both of you!” Nick Jonas also reposted Joe’s announcement with the caption, “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.” If there’s anything we learned from Joe and Sophie’s sweet support system, it’s that the Disney alum stick together! As you may know, The Jonas Brothers, as well as Demi and Selena, were all part of the Disney class of ’08.

Selena liked it and left a comment pic.twitter.com/W7pdiH7ZLu — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) October 16, 2017

It’s safe to say that there was a collective gasp, around the Jo’ Bro’ world on Oct. 15, when Joe revealed that Sophie “said ‘yes.'” He posted a photo of their hands to Instagram, where he showed off the massive diamond ring he slipped on her finger.

Soon after the engagement news broke, HollywoodLife.com learned more about Joe and Sophie’s future plans. And, it looks like it’s going to be a family affair! Kevin [Jonas] has been giving Joe plenty of advice when it comes to marriage, and he can’t wait to see his little brother get hitched,” an insider revealed. “Sophie’s already in full planning mode, looking at dresses and venues and honeymoon options. They’re so in love and super excited to start the next chapter in life. They can’t wait to get started on building their family.” Aw!

Joe and Sophie first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2016, when they were spotted getting cozy on a date night in the Netherlands. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since! The usually private pair, gradually began to show PDA as time went on.

Before he was involved with Sophie, Joe previously Taylor Swift, 27, AJ Michalka, 26, Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, 31, Ashley Greene, 30, and, most recently, Gigi Hadid, 22; Joe and Gigi split in late 2015.

