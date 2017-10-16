‘DWTS’ Disney Night: Frankie Becomes A Sexy Pirate & Jordan Battles Him For The Top Spot

It’s halfway through the season and the routines are heating up! From ‘The Lion King’ to ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ to ‘Moana,’ see the best dances from Disney night below!

It was Disney night on the October 16 episode of DWTS! First up, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Jazz to “Steamboat Willie” — a cute throwback in black and white. Len Goodman said, “Just like a Disney movie… full of joy…I thought it was fabulous.” Bruno Tonioli loved the effortless and beautiful quality. Carrie Ann Inaba loved the synchronicity. They got a 27!

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy did a waltz to music from Snow White. Bruno said it was simply beautiful. Carrie Ann said it looked like Vanessa was holding her breath. Len loved the flow and choreography. They got a 24! They seemed very uncomfortable to be dancing together, to be honest

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did a Foxtrot to “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio. Carrie Ann loved that it was very authentic and that she wasn’t hiding behind any characters. Len said, “I absolutely loved that.” Bruno said it was timeless and elegant. They got a 28, including a 10 from Len!

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd danced a Quickstep to “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book. Len said it was fun and entertaining and it looked like Nick enjoyed himself. Carrie Ann said they don’t need to be perfect for the judges to enjoy their dance. They got a 22, including an 8 from Len!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater danced a Viennese Waltz to “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie. Bruno said he gets better every week. Carrie Ann said they are one of her favorite couples because their chemistry is so amazing. Len liked the footwork a lot. “I wasn’t too keen on you week one, but as we’ve gone along, you’ve gotten better and I’m enjoying watching you dance.” Guest judge Kermit the Frog said they were both “amazing, you floated across the dance floor.” They got a 25!

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko danced a Rumba to "Kiss The Girl" from The Little Mermaid. She has lost 37 pounds since the competition began! "I love the way your body interprets these dances. I was mesmerized," Carrie Ann said. Len said it was a well crafted routine with warm chemistry. Bruno loved that she let go. They got a 24!

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke did a Quickstep to “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King. “For a big guy, you dance with speed and control,” Len said. Carrie Ann said he was the king of synchronicity. They got a 25, including a 9 from Carrie Ann!

Next, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced an Argentine Tango to a song from Pirates Of The Caribbean. “The chemistry was sizzling…great job both of you!” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was super dynamic — “you nailed it!” Len said it was a proper routine. They got a 29, including two 10s!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold danced a Foxtrot to “You’re Welcome” from Moana. “You’re unstoppable,” Carrie Ann said. Len loved the part in hold so he could forgive the “breakdown” in the middle. Bruno said it was a contemporary beat and yet, they kept the technique perfect. They got a perfect 30! The first perfect score of the season!

Finally, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev danced Jazz to the upcoming movie Coco. Len said it was joyous, full of fun, and her best dance yet. Bruno said it was a wonderful, vibrant celebration of life. Carrie Ann said, “I’ve never seen you more at home on the dance floor.” They got a 27!

In the end, Gleb and Sasha and Frankie and Witney were up for elimination. We had to say goodbye to Sasha and Gleb.

