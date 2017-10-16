Sailor Brinkley,19, Looks As Stunning As Her Mother Christie In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Shoot — 1st Pics

Like mother, like daughter! Sailor Brinkley is already making a splash in the modeling world, showcasing her gorgeous body in a sizzling bikini-clad photo shoot for ‘Sports Illustrated.’ See pics of the blonde beauty!

Step aside, ladies! Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with, posing for Sports Illustrated‘s upcoming issue in Aruba on Oct. 15. Christie Brinkley‘s stunning daughter will be featured as a Rookie in the 2018 Swimsuit Issue and she treated fans to a sneak peek by sharing several bikini-clad pics and videos from her smoldering photo shoot over the weekend! She looked drop-dead gorgeous while serving up the heat near the ocean, rocking a light pink two-piece, a glittering top, and a sequined bikini. Sailor is already a total pro, having learned from the best, and she stole the show while modeling up to ten trendy swimsuits. With her flawless complexion, washboard abs and mega-watt smile, she’s a total knockout! See the hottest Sports Illustrated photo shoots ever, right here.

It’s an especially big deal for the teen, since last year she posed alongside her mom and sister Alexis Ray Joel. This time around, all eyes are on Sailor and she couldn’t be more elated about this incredible accomplishment! “I am about to do my first official shot as an SI Rookie and I’m so excited,” she gushed while filming a video for the magazine’s Instagram page. “We’re on Flamingo Beach and it couldn’t be a more perfect morning. I’m so excited.” Even the editor was impressed by how photogenic Sailor was during the shoot, gushing over the final result. “It’s like she was born for this,” MJ Day wrote on her Instagram page, moments after sharing the perfect “first shot.”

It was only two months ago that the young model rocked a thong bikini, sharing the stunning selfies to her Instagram page. Sailor loves to share skin-flashing pics with her adoring followers, which sadly subjects her to some criticism. Even though Sailor has dealt with her fair share of haters during her rise to fame, her loving family is helping her stay grounded and strong! “I’ve had issues with my body image before I can even remembered,” Sailor admitted earlier this year. “I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. [But] I don’t need to be a size zero to believe in myself.”

