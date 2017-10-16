NYC Man, 23, Crashes Car & Leaves Girl Friend, 25, To Burn To Death — Shocking Video

A man abandoned the scene of a massive car fire in Brooklyn on Oct. 13, leaving his female companion to die as the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Watch the terrifying video here.

Saeed Ahmed crashed his car on the Gowanus Expressway on the evening of Oct. 13, but it was what he did after the accident that has everyone talking. With a female passenger named Harleen Grewal inside, the vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames, and as the horror unfolded, Saeed made a shocking decision — he casually hopped in a taxi and sped away to the hospital, a video obtained by ABC reveals. Officials found Harleen’s body in the front seat of the car when they arrived, but tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene. When police found Saeed at the hospital, he was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator of a vehicle and speeding.

While it certainly appears that Saeed abandoned his friend in this terrifying wreck, his brother claims the 23-year-old did try to save her.”He did not just run away from the scene,” Waheed Ahmad said, according to the New York Post. “He lost his phone in the car [and was] unable to call the ambulance. He tried to get her out. That’s how his hands and his legs and his neck got burned. He couldn’t get her out. The fire got too crazy. It just burned so quick.” Waheed explained that Saeed is “emotionally distraught” over the death of his friend. He is currently being treated for his burns at the hospital.

Understandably, Harleen’s family is absolutely distraught over her sudden death, and are awaiting more information from officials about what actually happened.

