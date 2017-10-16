You Can Now Rent Designer Clothes From Milly, DVF, Tibi & More For Only $89 A Month

You’ve probably heard of Rent The Runway, and maybe you’ve used it to wear a gown to a black tie wedding. But now a new service is letting you dress in designer pieces for as little as $89 a month. Read more about the new program here!

I’ve been doing Rent The Runway Unlimited for the past year and a half. I’m obsessed with the “never ending” wardrobe, the ability to rock clothes I normally can’t afford, and the option to try new shapes and patterns all the time. Their unlimited service used to give you three items at a time — choose from purses, dresses, jewelry, or jackets — and now unlimited members get FOUR things at a time. Their unlimited program is truly unlimited — I average 10 to 12 pieces each month. It now costs $159 each month.

A more affordable option is the brand new “Update” — this gives you four pieces to wear each month. You can choose from over 200 top brands, and shipping and dry cleaning is included. Brands include Free People, See by Chloe, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Rebecca Taylor, Draper James, Shoshanna, Elizabeth & James, Kendall & Kylie and so many more! The value of each piece varies, but many pieces have super high values of $500, $600, even $1,000.

RTR chief executive Jennifer Hyman told The Washington Post: “There is so much waste when it comes to the closet — most women doesn’t use 80 or 85 percent of what they have. What we offer is newness and variety.” I also think this service is incredibly helpful if you are losing weight, or gaining weight, or you’re pregnant. You can constantly evolve your style and as the seasons change, you can update your wardrobe with a few clicks.

HollywoodLifers, would you try Rent The Runway’s Update or Unlimited?