You Can Now Rent Designer Clothes From Milly, DVF, Tibi & More For Only $89 A Month

rent the runway update
Courtesy of Rent The Runway
Selena Gomez stops for Sushi rocking a burgundy polka dot dress out with friends in New York, NY. Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1587972 280917 Picture by: PapCulture / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out and about, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2017 Jennifer Lopez parades her toned curves in a tight red pencil dress as she heads out with beau Alex Rodriguez and kids in New York City
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 01 Aug 2017 WEARING ZIMMERMANN DRESS SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8870457le AND BOOTS BY ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER
Ashley Graham on the catwalk Michael Kors show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

You’ve probably heard of Rent The Runway, and maybe you’ve used it to wear a gown to a black tie wedding. But now a new service is letting you dress in designer pieces for as little as $89 a month. Read more about the new program here!

I’ve been doing Rent The Runway Unlimited for the past year and a half. I’m obsessed with the “never ending” wardrobe, the ability to rock clothes I normally can’t afford, and the option to try new shapes and patterns all the time. Their unlimited service used to give you three items at a time — choose from purses, dresses, jewelry, or jackets — and now unlimited members get FOUR things at a time. Their unlimited program is truly unlimited — I average 10 to 12 pieces each month. It now costs $159 each month.

A more affordable option is the brand new “Update” — this gives you four pieces to wear each month. You can choose from over 200 top brands, and shipping and dry cleaning is included. Brands include Free People, See by Chloe, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Rebecca Taylor, Draper James, Shoshanna, Elizabeth & James, Kendall & Kylie and so many more! The value of each piece varies, but many pieces have super high values of $500, $600, even $1,000.

RTR chief executive Jennifer Hyman told The Washington Post: “There is so much waste when it comes to the closet — most women doesn’t use 80 or 85 percent of what they have. What we offer is newness and variety.” I also think this service is incredibly helpful if you are losing weight, or gaining weight, or you’re pregnant. You can constantly evolve your style and as the seasons change, you can update your wardrobe with a few clicks.

HollywoodLifers, would you try Rent The Runway’s Update or Unlimited?