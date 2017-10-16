Pussycat Dolls’ Kaya Jones Claims Group Was A ‘Prostitution Ring’ & Was Sexually Abused

Kaya Jones, a former Pussycat Doll, claims the group was a prostitution ring for Hollywood’s elite. She alleges that the members were sexually and mentally abused, drugged up, underpaid, and owned by others.

Kaya Jones — a former member of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003-2005 — claims the group was sexually abused, which is one of the reasons she had to leave the fame and “$13 million record deal.” In a series of critical tweets over the weekend, Jones alleged that the group’s members were a “prostitution ring… Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” she wrote. “How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1,” Jones continued.

Her tweets went on to allege that the girls were “used” as “leverage,” for inappropriate behavior. “To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say,” Jones claimed. “If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”

Jones also shed light on the “den mother from hell,” of the group. However, she didn’t name exactly who that was. “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.” Fans immediately alleged that Jones was referring to G.R.L. singer, Simone Battle, who committed suicide in Sept. 2014. Nonetheless, Jones did not confirm who her comments were about.

She went on to claim that she has allegedly been “warned” that if she talked she would end up dead or with no career in Hollywood. “That’s why I have so much respect for our military. I’ve been through way. But my scars you can’t see. At least real war is honest. Why don’t we report it? Because we were all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will…you know end up dead or no more career.”

Jones also added: “Robin [Antin] & the record label made all the money. We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact!” Robin Antin, mentioned in Jones’ tweet, is the found of the Pussycat dolls.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jones’ claims?