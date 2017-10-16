Robin Antin ’Shocked’ By Kaya Jones’ Pussycat Dolls Prostitution Claims: Considering Options

Kaya Jones came for Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin hard with her recent sexual abuse allegations. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what Robin plans to do about the shocking claims.

Robin Antin, founder of the Pussycat Dolls, isn’t thrilled with Kaya Jones after she made the claims her dance group was a prostitution ring. But she is still trying to figure out exactly what she wants to do next. “Robin is totally appalled by Kaya’s allegations — to say she’s shocked and disgusted would be an understatement,” a source close to Robin told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Robin says there is no truth whatsoever to anything Kaya tweeted about, and that if it wasn’t so outrageous it would be laughable. Robin has no clue as to why Kaya is suddenly making these claims, but she suspects it may be because of the [Harvey] Weinstein scandal, and that she’s tapping into the current outrage over sexual assaults in Hollywood.”

After Kaya, who Robin says was never an official member of the group, made the sexual abuse claims against the group, the founder called them out as “disgusting ridiculous lies,” when she spoke to The Blast. The site reported that a legal letter is being drafted on the group’s behalf to fight Kaya’s allegations. Robin claimed that Kaya — who was with the group from 2003-2005 — was one of many girls who auditioned to join the dance group, but never reached permanent member status.

“Robin’s whole ethos is about empowering women and girls, so to be accused of exploitation is horrifying to her,” the insider added. “Robin is considering her options. Part of her is loathe to add to the publicity, but at the same time, this is her career and her legacy — so Robin isn’t going to just take it lying down.” Click here to see pics of Kaya.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the accusations made against Robin? What do you think she should do about them? Let us know below.