Trump Jokes That Mike Pence Wants To Hang All Gay People & No One Should Be Laughing

A new tell-all piece on Mike Pence reveals a shocking joke Donald Trump made about the VP’s views on gay rights — and it’s quite disturbing.

Mike Pence has been criticized for his views on gay rights, and apparently, our president, Donald Trump, thinks his VP’s opinions are hilarious (side note: they’re not). A new piece in the New Yorker details a meeting that took place between Trump, Pence and a legal scholar, during which the conversation eventually turned to gay rights. “Don’t ask that guy — he wants to hang them all!” Trump reportedly quipped, while pointing at his running mate. While Pence does not often openly comment about his feeling toward the gay community, he made his thoughts pretty clear while serving as governor of Indiana in 2015. During his term, he signed a bill called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which essentially allowed businesses to discriminate against gay people.

The backlash against this bill was pretty intense, and Pence agreed to an interview with ABC in the aftermath. However, when asked if the bill meant homosexuals would be discriminated against, the then-governor only gave vague responses, and this inability to take a position on the subject definitely hurt him. A few days later, he signed off on a lighter, less discriminatory version of the bill. Pence has also publicly stated that he believes being gay is a “choice,” and supported Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, which said members of the military could not openly identify as gay.

When people on Twitter caught wind of Trump’s comments about Pence’s views on gay rights, outrage was sparked once again. “That’s not funny, that’s evil,” one person wrote. Another added, “[It’s] beyond disgusting. It also reveals that even Trump sees Pence’s views as extremist.”

