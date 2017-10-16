MeToo: Alyssa Milano Encourages Women To Reveal Sexual Harassment Stories

Alyssa Milano got thousands of women to come forward on Twitter to share their own experiences with sexual assault/harassment by using the hashtag #MeToo. Celebs like Lady Gaga and Anna Paquin joined the cause.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted, you are not alone. A staggering, nauseatingly high number of women have experienced one or both in their lifetime, and in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, that’s becoming more and more apparent. The hashtag #MeToo started trending on Twitter on October 15, amplified by actress Alyssa Milano who encouraged women to come forward with their own experiences for support and solidarity. “Me too. If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me Too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,” wrote Alyssa, who is friends and former Charmed costars with Rose McGowan, one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein.

As of the morning of October 16, more than 200,000 #MeToo tweets were posted on Twitter, and countless more appeared on Facebook, too. Dozens of female celebrities were among the voices replying to Alyssa’s tweet. Some simply replied with “Me Too,” while others shared more details about their own horrible experiences. Sheryl Crow wrote that her incident was with “a manager on my first big tour as a backup singer. When I went to a lawyer he told me to suck it up bc the guy could do a lot for me.”

Evan Rachel Wood didn’t go into detail about what happened to her, but expressed her anger and sadness over how her younger self though it was her fault. “Because I was shamed and considered a ‘party girl’ I felt I deserved it. shouldn’t have been there, I shouldn’t have been ‘bad’ #metoo.” Maze Runner and Skins star Kaya Scodelario shared a painful memory: “It’s taken me 13 years to say #MeToo. He is still protected by ‘family members’ in Brazil. They’ve told lies to papers to try to silence me.” See more of the tweets below:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Me too. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 15, 2017

#metoo A manager on my first big tour as a backup singer. When I went to a lawyer he told me to suck it up bc the guy could do a lot for me. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 16, 2017

Because I was shamed and considered a "party girl" I felt I deserved it. I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been "bad" #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

FYI, #metoo is a HUGE reason why so many marched on Washington for @womensmarch.

That should be clearer than ever tonight. Think about it. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

It's taken me 13 years to say #MeToo .He is still protected by 'family members' in Brazil. They've told lies to papers to try to silence me. — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) October 16, 2017

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

men i knew, men i didn’t know, men I worked with, men i didn’t work with, a man in my own family, men i trusted #metoo — Best Coast (@BestCoast) October 16, 2017

To all the women who have come forward. And those who are still afraid to. I stand with you It's happened to all of us. #MeToo — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) October 16, 2017

me too — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 15, 2017

To all the women sharing your stories. You are not alone and we see you. #MeToo — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) October 16, 2017

#MeToo And I want you too know, THEY will always be WRONG, but YOU can end up STRONG! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 16, 2017

And these are just the famous women. There are hundreds of thousands of tweets from women like you and me who have experienced sexual assault and sexual harassment, who have found the courage to come forward — together. It’s important not to discount those who don’t feel comfortable sharing what happened, either. The magnitude of the #MeToo movement only magnifies how rampant of a problem sexual harassment is in our society. If these are the women speaking up, just how many are staying silent? These women are making it clear that the Harvey Weinsteins of the world aren’t going to win. For more on the Weinstein scandal, tune into the HollywoodLife podcast.

HollywoodLifers, f you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).