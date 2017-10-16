Mark Salling Allegedly Sliced His Wrists In Suicide Attempt Amidst Child Porn Case

Mark Salling was allegedly rushed to the hospital for psych evaluation just one month before pleading guilty to child porn. The ‘Glee’ star was allegedly found bleeding by his roommate after allegedly cutting both wrists.

UPDATE: Mark Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, denied the allegations in this story. “The TMZ story is false, plain and simple. Mark is physically healthy, and he is focused on atonement, accepting responsibility, and learning from his past mistakes.”

ORIGINAL: Ambulances reportedly rushed to Mark Salling‘s Los Angeles-area home on August 22 after the actor allegedly attempted suicide. Mark, according to TMZ, allegedly slit both his wrists, “freaked out,” and screamed at his roommate to call 911. The paramedics reportedly took Mark to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation; he was reportedly transferred to a rehab facility for “psychological issues” just days later. The site alleges that Mark’s arms are scarred from the suicide attempt, and posit that’s why the former Glee star has been seen wearing long sleeves throughout the Los Angeles summer.

One of Mark’s lawyers told TMZ that the story’s not true. TMZ noted that the lawyer didn’t elaborate on which facts were apparently incorrect, but added “Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending his time atoning and working on himself.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Mark’s lawyers for comment, as well.

Mark’s alleged emergency occurred just a little over a month before the actor pled guilty on October 4 to two counts for receiving and possessing child pornography on his laptop computer and a flash memory drive. The Glee star was arrested in December 2015, and charged in May 2016. Mark, who stated in his hearing that he’s “pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges,” could serve an estimated four to seven years in prison, with an additional 20 years of supervised release (including checks on his electronic devices for illegal images). The plea deal also stipulates that Mark would have to register as a sex offender when he gets out of jail, and upon sentencing, pay $50,000 to each victim who requests it.

