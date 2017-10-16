Kylie Jenner Is Eating Waffles: Pregnancy Craving Or Prepping For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2?

It looks like Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy cravings have kicked in — based on her Snapchat, it seems she’s really into sweet breakfast foods these days!

Kylie Jenner, 20, still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, but she did drop some hints that she has very specific food cravings via Snapchat this weekend! The reality star first uploaded a photo of a plate of waffles, which are drenched in syrup. Could this be her biggest craving — or is she just channeling Eleven from Stranger Things by obsessing over the breakfast food?! She also uploaded a pic of incredible-looking cinnabons, so it definitely appears that she has a sweet tooth while carrying her first child. While she’s been fairly active on Snapchat, though, she’s continuing to be careful not to reveal her stomach, and mostly only photographs and films herself from the chest up.

It was revealed in mid-September that Kylie and Travis Scott are expecting a baby just months into their relationship, but so far, everyone in the Kardashian family has kept tight-lipped about the news. It was recently also rumored that Kylie and Travis had split amidst her pregnancy, but they crushed those reports on Oct. 15 by Facetiming during his concert in New York City. Meanwhile, Kylie has totally been trolling us when it comes to the reports that she’s pregnant — most recently, she shared a video of herself lounging by the pool with the caption, “Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby.” Was she literally referring to her actual baby?!

Meanwhile, Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly expecting her first child, and has been going out of her way to cover up her bump while out and about lately. Kim Kardashian, 36, also has a baby on the way, although hers will be born via surrogate.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie is craving waffles during her pregnancy?