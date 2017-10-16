Kylie Jenner MIA & Khloe Hides Stomach In ‘KUWTK’ Xmas Special Preview Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kris Jenner shared a sneak peek from the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Christmas special on Oct. 16, in which Kylie was missing and Khloe was covered nicely. Was she hiding their alleged pregnancies? See the teasing pic here.

Well played, Kris Jenner. Well played. The 61-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared an adorable behind-the-scenes pic from the shooting of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special today, Oct. 16, but the shot may have hidden more than it revealed. “Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober#santaselves #santa #soexcited,” Kris captioned the pic, which she posted to Instagram. The photo shows (almost) the entire fam in their holiday best, surrounded by fake snow, Santa and his elves.

The group included Kendall, 21, Khloe, 33, Kourtney, 38, her daughter Penelope, 5, Kris, Kim, 36, her daughter North, 4, and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan, 48. So, naturally, we wondered where the heck MIA Kylie, 20 was amid rumors that the youngest member of the fam is pregnant. Fans were also a little suspicious about Khloe (who is also reportedly carrying her first child) wearing a loose fitting dark dress. If both, or one, of the girls is pregnant then Kris found a good way to continue to keep the kid (or kids) under wraps. Click here to see pics of Kylie and Khloe’s pre-baby bodies.

Neither Kylie nor Khloe have confirmed or denied that they are pregnant with their beaus’ (Travis Scott, 25, and Tristan Thompson, 26, respectively) babies. If they are holding off on announcing the pregnancies, as both are reportedly only four months along, we’d definitely know by the time the Christmas special airs in December. After all, if the sisters — along with Kim, who is expecting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, 40 — have their babies in January, Kris can only hide them for so long. Even she’s not that good.

