How To Get Rid Of Dark, Under Eye Circles — Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Tips

Contrary to popular belief, Kim Kardashian admits she ISN’T perfect and says she struggles with dark circles under her eyes. Here’s how she hides them, even as a tired mom — copy her tips below!

Kim Kardashian, 36, knows a thing or two about beauty. And just like the rest of us humans, she has “flaws.” She says she struggles with under eye circles, but she knows how to combat them! She spilled her secrets on her app on October 16. “I’ve always struggled with dark under-eye circles. As I’ve gotten older, I have to make sure to get enough sleep, practice a good skincare routine, stay out of the sun and stay hydrated to combat puffiness and discoloration. My dermatologist, Dr. Lancer, gives his best tips and tricks on how to prevent and treat dark under-eye circles.”

Dr. Lancer says: “Under-eye dark circles are caused by many things and appear in the delicate area below the eye. Because the skin around the eye is delicate, it is easily susceptible to showing signs of aging. Dark circles also have an association with sleep, as they are usually more prominent when one doesn’t receive enough rest. This isn’t the only cause, though — dark circles can be shadows cast by puffy lids, hollowness that occurs when one ages, thinning of skin that then makes blood vessels more obvious, or dark circles might just be a hereditary trait that runs in your family. Another potential cause for dark circles under your eyes may be due to sun exposure, since the sun signals melanin production, which causes pigmentation.

Sleep Position: Do you tend to lie on your side or on your stomach? Either of these positions can cause your face to fold into the pillow and put strain on the skin around your eyes. To avoid this, try to sleep on your back; it doesn’t just benefit your face, but other areas of your body, like the chest, from potential wrinkles. You may also want to consider sleeping with an extra elevated pillow when your eyes are extremely puffy, since elevating your head will get the fluid to move away from your eyelids.

Hydration: Puffy eyelids can also contribute to a less-than-youthful appearance. In order to combat puffiness, make sure that you are adequately hydrated. This means tracking your salt and alcohol intake, as these substances cause water retention and swelling. For every alcoholic beverage you consume, drink a glass of water alongside it. Always make sure to have plenty of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration.

Sun Protection: One of the easiest things you can do to prevent the appearance of crow’s feet and dark circles under your eyes is to invest in sunglasses. Even when you least expect it, the sun can come out from behind the clouds and cause you to squint, so having a pair of sunglasses on hand will prevent you from being exposed to the sun’s blinding rays.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to copy Kim Kardashian’s under eye circle remedies?