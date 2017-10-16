Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan, ‘My Love’ Amid Reports They’re Expecting 1st Child Together

Khloe Kardashian just confirmed that her relationship with Tristan Thompson is going strong amidst reports that claim they’re expecting baby No. 1! Khloe wrote a sweet message to her ‘love,’ next to a PDA photo!

Love is in the air! Khloe Kardashian, 33, has nothing but love for her boyfriend, and reported baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 26! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Oct. 16, where she posted a cute photo of the pair, mid-kiss. “My love” she captioned the PDA photo, where the couple appears to be on a tropical vacation. While we always enjoy cute snaps of Khloe and Tristan, this particular one [pictured below] may be an old photo of the couple.

Why? — Well, for starters there’s no baby bump in sight; and if the reports — which claim she is pregnant and a few months along — are true, then the theory that this an old photo, checks out. Not to mention, the pair are not on vacation, as far as we know. With the NBA season about to tip off on Oct. 17, there’s no way Tristan’s on vacation. The Cavs are set to take on the Celtics in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

It was almost as if time stopped on Sept. 26, when it was reported that Khloe is pregnant with her first child. Tristan will reportedly become a second-time dad. He is already a father to son, Prince Oliver, who he welcomed in Dec. 2016, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Khloe’s reported pregnancy news came just after it was reported that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25. And, as you may know, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together, via surrogate. Kim has been open about her past pregnancy difficulties and health issues, therefore the couple had to seek other options this time around.

Khloe and Tristan have yet to confirm the pregnancy reports, and, she hasn’t been spotted out too much since the news broke. However, Khloe was photographed in the Bay area on Oct. 14, where she put her mid-section on display in jeans, a black top and matching trench coat. See the photos of her alleged baby bump here.

Khloe and Tristan sparked romance rumors in August 2016, before making their first appearance as a couple at Flo Rida‘s birthday party in Miami, Florida, at club LIV. Then, in Sept. 2016, it was evident that things were off to an amazing start when the pair were spotted on a romantic Mexico vacation. And, things have only been amazing since. Khloe now lives with Thompson in Cleveland, where he is based during the NBA season, as a member of the Cavs.

