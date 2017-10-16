Kevin Hart is going to use his alleged cheating scandals to make audiences laugh on his new ‘Irresponsible’ comedy tour. We’ve got the first look at his promo where he disses himself as ‘down right stupid.’

Well, at least Kevin Hart has found a way to make light of his recent alleged cheating scandals. The comedian is tapping in to his personal drama for his brand new national stand-up tour which he rightfully has named Irresponsible, as he’s been the definition of that lately after allegedly stepping out on pregnant wife Eniko, 33. In a new promo, he literally lashes out at himself as he wears a series of different outfits while telling “main” Kevin, “You’ve been behaving like a miscreant,” while another says “foolhardy baby,” as the leather jacket clad Kevin looks on in shock and horror. Even bus-driving Kevin says “downright stupid if you ask me!”

The 38-year-old funnyman asks his clones to name one instance of him being irresponsible and oh boy do they have plenty of examples. One brings up the July incident in Miami where he was caught in a car with a woman who was definitely NOT his wife. Main Kevin claims he didn’t even know who she was. Then comes the big question as his clone asks him “What about Las Vegas” to which Kevin tells him “F**k you man!” He promises to then show them what irresponsible really is, which is going back on tour! Check out loads more pics from Kevin and Eniko right here!

Goodness knows Kevin is going to have plenty of personal drama to cull from if he wants to make light of how irresponsible he’s been with his marriage. He admitted to being the subject of an extortion attempt involving what was allegedly a sex tape of him and another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room tryst. The Get Hard star admitted in a Sept. 16 Instagram video that he had a “major lapse in judgement” that someone was looking to profit from. He said that, “I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” adding “There were no excuses for my wrong behavior and I just need to do better.” Now he’s turning his personal lemons into professional lemonade with plenty of new material where he can poke fun at his mistakes.

BREAKING NEWS !!!! Tickets for the 1st leg of my #IrresponsibleTour go on sale this week… stay tuned for details pic.twitter.com/KMv5Tn6RJl — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 16, 2017

