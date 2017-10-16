Kentucky Conjoined Twins Battling To Eat & Breathe On Their Own After Being Separated

So heartbreaking. Formerly conjoined twins Miracle and Journee Brooks are still fighting for their lives two years after having separation surgery. Their mother Jasmine is trying to stay strong while her precious kids struggle to eat and breathe on their own.

Single mother Jasmine Brooks is doing everything in her power to keep her adorable kids alive. Miracle and Journee Brooks were born as conjoined twins and although they had separation surgery two years ago, they’re still fighting to survive, the Daily Mail reports. Both of her precious little ones have no sternum, which means they need help from a ventilator to help them breathe. They are also unable to eat on their own, making their lives a daily struggle. Miracle and Journee were previously attached from their chest down to their belly button, also known as thoraco-omphalopagus. Jasmine had to make a tough decision when they were just seven weeks old, ultimately agreeing to separate their bodies through surgery, an extensive procedure which only five to 25 percent of conjoined twins survive. See pics of celebrity babies, right here.

Jasmine welcomed her bundle of joys into the world in Sept. 2015 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Kentucky. “Initially, we weren’t sure they would be able to be separated,” pediatric surgeon Zaria Murrell said during an interview with WDRB. The doctors had to be very careful, since the twins shared the same abdomen, chest cavity, liver and some of the same heart chambers. After they both survived the 8-hour procedure, Jasmine decided to name one of her kids Miracle, since she had a higher chance of not making it. Miracle is no longer hospitalized, but she requires 24/7 care from a nurse, since she needs a ventilator to breathe and help eating. Journee is still in the hospital, but her family is very hopeful that she’ll one day be able to come home.

Journee is allowed to go home at this point, but Jasmine would need two more nurses to cover her round-the-clock care and she unfortunately can’t afford it. Jasmine has lost two jobs while trying to take care of her precious babies and has since set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the medical expenses. “It’s been chaos all over the place trying to get everything figured out for Miracle being here, and then going to Louisville to see Journee, and all their medications and support they have to have,” she revealed to WDRB. Once her little girls are back home, Jasmine hopes to return to work.

