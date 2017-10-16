Kate Upton Shows Off Flawless Booty In Cleavage-Baring Bikini For Beach ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photo Shoot

Kate Upton looked incredibly sexy in a tiny bikini and butt-baring swimsuit with cutouts! See the new behind-the-scenes beach pics of her shooting for ‘Sports Illustrated.’

Kate Upton, 25, showed off what her mama gave her while shooting for the famed Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in Aruba on Oct. 10, flaunting her gorgeous bod in several different looks. SEE THE NEW PICS OF KATE ON THE SET OF HER PHOTO SHOOT HERE.

First, the model left little to the imagination as she strutted on the beach in a high-cut one-piece suit with a huge scoop neck that put her ample cleavage on display. The back also exposed her entire booty! Talk about swimsuit goals. See pics of the hottest Sports Illustrated covers ever right here.

Kate then changed into a dark brown bikini, which sounds simple in theory. But when you’re blessed with Kate Upton’s figure, it becomes one of the sexiest options ever! Indeed, her breasts looked incredible in the low-cut top. The Caribbean has never been so hot!

As we knew, Kate was also spotted on the same day posing topless for the mag, wearing only a sequined jacket and white bikini bottoms. Kate, who is engaged to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, 34, has been a cover girl for SI three times now, so she’s a seasoned pro. (Justin is so lucky, yes?) We absolutely can’t wait to check out all of the photos, which are sure to be some of the steamiest the world has ever seen!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these behind-the-scenes pics from Kate’s Sports Illustrated photo shoot? Tell us if in the comments if it’ll be her best one yet!