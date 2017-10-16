John F. Dunsworth Dead: ‘Jim Lahey’ From TV’s ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Passes Away At 71

So sad! John F. Dunsworth, the man who played Jim Lahey on TV’s ‘Trailer Park Boys’ has passed on to that great double wide in the sky. We’ve got more on the actor’s death at age 71.

This is so devastating! For years John F. Dunsworth entertained TV audiences as Jim Lahey on Showtime’s Trailer Park Boys, the park security chief who was constantly trying to make the lives of protagonists Ricky, Bubbles and Julian miserable. The mockumentary series set in a Nova Scotia trailer park produced a huge cult following, is currently available on Netflix and even spawned two feature films! John’s daughter Sarah broke the sad news on Oct. 16 that he passed away at age 71 after a short sickness took his life. “John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness,” she wrote in an email and Twitter post. She asked for peace and privacy as her family mourns the sudden loss.

John was born in Bridgewater, N.S. on April 12, 1946. He later dropped out of college to pursue a career in acting, where he appeared on numerous Canadian Broadcasting company radio dramas. He also acted in local theater in Halifax before breaking into TV and film in the late 1970’s. It was his role as Jim Lahey that made him a household name beyond the Great White North, where he played a drunken former cop turned security chief at Sunnyvale Trailer Park. Click here for pics of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

Trailer Park Boys has aired for 11 seasons on and off, running on Showtime from in 2001 to 2008, then getting a revival in 2014 and is still in production. John appeared in every season of the show and no doubt fans are going to miss his hilarious presence on the series. Now that it is on Netflix, John’s incredible character has a whole new legion of fans. When news of his passing broke, “Mr. Lahey” became a top 10 trending Twitter topic within the hour. He will be deeply missed.

