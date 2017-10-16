Jewel’s Ex-Husband Ty Murray, Marries Sports Reporter Paige Duke — Romantic Details

He’s married! Jewel’s ex-husband and rodeo champion, Ty Murray got hitched to sports reporter Paige Duke on Sept. 30. How is the singer handling it? Read more here!

Ty Murray, 48, who was once married to songstress Jewel, 43, got married again on Sept. 30 to FOX sports reporter, Paige Duke. The nine time World Champion rodeo cowboy had a romantic ceremony at the Quarry at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina in a very appropriate sweet cowboy/cowgirl setting. The couple handed out homemade apple butter and personalized tobacco bottles to all 200 guests, according to TMZ. The best part of all, however, was probably the fact that Ty’s six year old son with Jewel, Kase, served as his dad’s best man. Aw! See some of the best photos of Ty and Paige here!

Although Jewel didn’t attend, the wedding went on as planned and was a real hit to all who attended. Staying true to who he is, Ty’s wedding band was even made out of elk antler and metal from his own father’s wedding ring while his new wife opted for a traditional diamond ring designed by Cathy Waterman.

Jewel and Ty were together for 10 years before marrying in Aug. 2008. Their marriage lasted for nearly six years before they announced their split in July 2014. Since then, the “You Were Meant for Me” singer happily moved on in her own love life with NFL star Charlie Whitehurst, 35. The two have remained friendly while sharing custody of Kase and now with a new stepmom in the mix, we’re sure he’ll receive even more tons of love! When she’s not releasing music, Jewel has been busy at work on a self healing journey and continues to share her experiences as a way to help others through social media and by making appearances at various events.

