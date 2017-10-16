Ben Affleck & Estranged Wife Jennifer Garner Look Super Tense After His Groping Scandal

Ben Affleck did a bad thing, but he’s trying to atone for it. The actor has apologized for groping Hilarie Burton several years ago, but based on new pics of him and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner, the scandal could be causing problems between the exes, who share three kids. See the pics here.

It's gotta be awkward to talk to your ex after they have been accused of groping a woman — even if you weren't together at the time. It looks like that might have been how Jennifer Garner, 45, felt when she and Ben Affleck, 45, had a tense-looking meet-up in Los Angeles yesterday, Oct. 15. The former couple, who share three children — Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — were out on what was probably supposed to be a fun co-parenting trip, but they both looked super stiff. Jen had a very serious looking expression on her face while talking to Ben near a fire truck, who put his hand on her arm.

The trip comes just days after Ben admitted to groping One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, 35, when she was a VJ on MTV's TRL in 2003. Hilarie took to Twitter last week a few hours after Ben tweeted a statement condemning disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, 65. Ben stated he was "saddened and angry" over the "sickening" sexual assault and harassment allegations posed against Harvey by over 30 women. When Hilarie accused him of groping her on TV, he quickly came back with an apology. "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize," he tweeted.

A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the former Alias actress is "heartbroken" over the "horrible things" being said about her ex. Jen is "embarrassed" for the father of her three children and "fears" that Ben's past "may haunt their children." But she hasn't appeared to let that get in the way of their attempt to co-parent. Ben was seen picking up his two daughters at school on Oct. 12 before heading to Rori's Artisanal Creamery in Santa Monica to meet up with Jen publicly for the first time since the groping allegations. At that time, Jen seemed to take it all in stride and put her daughters first. The exes hugged and Ben held his daughters close and kissed his eldest on the head.

