Eminem Is ‘Proud’ Of Daughter Hailie After Drama With Ex-Wife Kim — She’s ‘The Very Best’

Eminem is super proud his daughter Hailie Scott Mathers has achieved so much despite the issues he’s had with her mom, Kim, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read about what she’s doing here!

Hip hop superstar Eminem, 44, couldn’t be prouder of his daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, 21, after everything he’s been through with ex-wife and Hailie’s mom, Kim Mathers, 42. “Eminem is really proud of Hailie, she’s the very best of him and Kim,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Hailie is smart, popular, motivated, kind, and really down to earth. Eminem was determined that his daughter would be raised out of the spotlight, as the last thing he wanted was a ‘showbiz kid’, and he really did a good job—considering the problems that both her mom and dad have had, she’s incredibly well balanced. Hailie is really committed to her studies, she works really hard, and she has a great head on her shoulders.” SEE THE BEST PHOTOS OF HAILIE HERE!

Hailie is indeed a smart girl. She graduated high school as valedictorian back in 2014 and in her speech, the blonde beauty thanked both her mom and dad for their support and influence in her life. She is now attending Michigan State University and has proven she’s definitely growing up by posting photos of herself looking like a gorgeous adult on social media.

Eminem and Kim have both had a troubled past in which they struggled with addictions and had to enter rehab for help. Although it’s been a series of ups and downs for the family, which Eminem has shared on numerous tracks for his albums, Hailie has remained focused and continues to live her life in the best way possible while attending school and figuring out her future.

