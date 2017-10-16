Eleven’s Mysterious Escape From The Upside Down Revealed In First ‘Strangers Things’ Clip

Were you wondering how Eleven would return to the regular world in ‘Stranger Things’ second season? Wonder no more — because a new preview reveals EXACTLY how she gets out of the Upside Down.

The second season of Stranger Things is coming on October 27 for your binging pleasure, and now it’s star, Millie Bobby Brown, has revealed a brand new scene from the show. In the scene, which is just over a minute long, we see Eleven in the same clothes we last saw her when she killed the Demogorgon. She’s still in the school, but it’s the school in the Upside Down where she’s now trapped — as many fans theorized after the season one finale. Eleven finds a portal like the one used by the Demogorgon to come and go from the Upside Down, and once she realizes it’s her chance to escape she uses her powers to break it open. Once it’s wide enough, Eleven steps through the gooey portal and lands on the floor of the school. Just like that she’s BACK!

We’re sure there’s way more to the story than that, but it’s pretty cool to see Eleven’s return. Anyone who watched season one of the series was curious how they could make that happen, hence the Upside Down theories, and now we know a piece of the puzzle. Of course this doesn’t tell us how long it’s been since she fought the Demogorgon, or if the portal even takes her to the school in the regular world. Not to get you all panicky, but what if it’s a portal to ANOTHER world? Anything is possible when it comes to Stranger Things, and we can’t wait to see how the second season unfolds.

Here we go! @milliebbrown introduces world exclusive, never before seen footage from @Stranger_Things 2! pic.twitter.com/ibaEkLNr9l — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) October 16, 2017

Millie introduced the scene via a video message to MCM London Comic Con, and they tweeted the exclusive video at 5am on Monday, October 16. It’s a bummer Millie couldn’t make the con, but the fans in attendance were super lucky to see this sneak peek before anyone else!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Eleven escaping the Upside Down in this preview? Do YOU think she’s returned safely to the regular world? Comment below, let us know!