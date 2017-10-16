Ed Sheeran Breaks His Arm After Terrifying Bike Accident: Will He Have To Cancel His Tour?

Oh no! Ed Sheeran broke his right arm after a collision on his bike, and revealed that he may have to cancel some upcoming tour dates due to the injury!

Ed Sheeran was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after getting into an accident on his bicycle, and he suffered a somewhat long term injury in the crash. The singer shared a photo of his right arm, bandaged up in a cast and resting in a sling on Oct. 16, and gave fans a bit of an explanation about what happened. “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows,” he wrote. “Please stay tuned for further news.” Ed plays guitar for virtually all of his show on tour, and with his right arm in a cast, he obviously may not be able to so at full capacity.

The Brit’s next tour stop is in Taipei on Oct. 22, and continues steadily until the end of November. It’s not totally clear what exactly happened when Ed got in his accident, but Australian radio host Smallzy tweeted, “Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling mehe’s been hit by a car while riding a bike.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ed’s rep for comment. Immediately after Ed posted his photo, fans began sending him get well messages on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery and sharing their hopes that too many tour dates aren’t put in jeopardy.

After his still-scheduled Asia concerts this fall, Ed will go on a bit of a break, before resuming tour again in March. Then, after another month off in April, he’ll be touring very steadily throughout May until mid-August,so he better rest that arm up well in the coming months!

HollywoodLifers, leave your get well messages for Ed in the comments section below!