The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart & GF Haley Rowe Reportedly Split For 2nd Time

Oh no! Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and longtime girlfriend Haley Rowe have reportedly broken up — again. The couple’s second split is reportedly for good this time. What went down?

This is such a bummer! Just when fans thought that Drew Taggart, 27, and girlfriend Haley Rowe, 26, had worked things out, they reportedly ended their relationship! “Haley and Drew had broken up last year but got back together. Haley posted plenty [of pictures of them together] over the summer on Instagram,” a source told Us Weekly. “But now Haley has moved out.” Drew and Haley started dating in early 2016 and previously separated in September 2016, only to get back together shortly afterward.

Drew and Haley weren’t publicizing that previous separation, but his bandmate from The Chainsmokers, Alex Pall, 32, totally spilled the beans in an interview with Australian podcast Mike E & Emma at the time. “I know he really loves her,” Alex said. “Things are so hectic right now and … I think he felt really guilty about the fact that we’re always away and we’re doing crazy things… It was like, ‘I need to focus on me and do what I’m doing right now. Hopefully they’ll get back together.”

And they did get back together, and looked more in love than ever when they attended events like the the Billboard Music Awards in May and the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Haley was by Drew’s side the entire time. But sadly, they’ve now allegedly separated again a year later. There aren’t any details available at this time, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Alex will get chatty about his friend’s love life again.

