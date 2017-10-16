Vanessa Lachey Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Doing ‘DWTS’ Despite Maks Feud

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn’t start out on the best of terms this season on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ but does that mean she was considering throwing in the towel? An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what made her tough it out.

Vanessa Lachey, 36, and her Dancing with the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, had a rocky start, but seem to be doing a-okay now. But does Vanessa wish that she skipped the show to begin with to avoid the feud? An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Vanessa wouldn’t have given up the opportunity no matter what. “Despite all the unnecessary drama with Maks this season, Nick [Lachey] and Vanessa have no regrets over doing DWTS,” the source told HollywoodLife.com of Vanessa and her 43-year-old husband’s decision to compete this season.

“Competing on the show has been a dream of hers for years so Vanessa wants to see it through and hopefully even win,” the source continued. “She is not going to quit and will not give up no matter how challenging, how difficult, how rough or how sore and bruised she becomes during practices. She is finally getting used to working with Maks, who is both a genius dancer and, at times, a demanding teacher.” Another insider previously told HollywoodLife.com that Vanessa “laid down the law” with Maks after their initial practices were too rough.

“Producers at DWTS have been asking Vanessa to appear on the show for years, and she was excited when the timing was finally right for both her and Nick to compete,” the insider added. “Nick and Vanessa are determined to see this season out and they feel like with two family members competing, one of them will certainly bring home the mirror ball trophy.” The 98 Degrees front man is partnered with Peta Murgatroyd, 31, who is married to Maks. We can’t wait to find out if either of them win! Click here to see all the stars who have won the mirror ball trophy.

