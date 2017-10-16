Daniel Webb: Former White Sox Pitcher, 28, Dies In Tragic ATV Accident

Daniel Webb died on Oct. 14, after a brutal ATV crash in Tennessee. The former Chicago White Sox pitcher was only 28-years-old. The team has since issued a heartfelt statement. Get the details.

Daniel Webb, 28, died late Saturday [Oct. 14] night, after getting into an ATV accident, Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed, via WTVF in Nashville. The accident occurred in Humphreys County, Tennessee. Webb’s wife, Melissa, and two other people suffered “significant injuries” in the accident, according to Nashville media outlets. It’s also been reported that the ATV Webb and others were traveling in rolled over about 70 miles west of Nashville. While further details about the “tragic” accident have yet to be revealed, it’s also been reported that Webb broke his neck in the crash. This story is still developing…

The Chicago White Sox released the following statement [via Twitter] after learning about Webb’s death: “Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization, and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night’s terrible accident. He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with today’s tragic news.”

Webb, who was traded to the White Sox in 2012, was released from the team in Nov. 2016, after he underwent Tommy John’s surgery. Athletes often undergo the surgery, which is an operation in where a ligament in the medial elbow is replaced with a tendon from elsewhere in the body. Webb did not play in the MLB after his surgery. Webb was an 18th-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2009, and was eventually traded to the White Sox on New Year’s Day, 2012.

Webb, a Paducah, Kentucky native, had recently married in early 2017. He and his wife, Melissa, welcomed a baby girl in August of this year. Our thoughts are with Webb’s friends and family during this difficult time.

