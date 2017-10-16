Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Wife Amy Expecting Baby Girl: See Adorable Announcement

We bet this will be a speedy delivery! NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are expecting their first child, and we’ve got the precious announcement where the couple shared that they’re having a baby girl.

As car racing fans already know, Dale Earnhardt Jr. does things FAST and that includes starting a family with his wife Amy. The couple married on New Year’s Eve and are now expecting their first baby — a little girl! The 43-year-old made the adorable announcement via his Instagram account on Oct. 16, showing a picture of little pink Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers. In the caption he wrote, “Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.” AWWW!!! Well, there go the chances of a Dale Earnhardt III for now, but it looks like he’s thrilled to soon have a little daddy’s girl on his hands.

Junior shocked fans in April when he announced his retirement after this coming NASCAR season. Now he’s going to have plenty of free time on his hands to play daddy to his precious little one. He recently told NASCAR.com that, “I’m excited to start a family, and I hope I’m fortunate enough to do that with Amy. We definitely want to do that.” Now their wish has come true! He added, “And it would be weird not being a race car driver if I have a daughter or son, I think about that, would they understand what I’m telling them or what I did for a long time. I’m hoping to find out all that stuff soon.’’ See pics of Dale Jr. and Amy, here.

Dale and Amy first met way back in 2008 when she was part of a design crew helping redecorate his house. He finally proposed to his longtime love in 2015 on a romantic trip to Germany, and they wed on Dec. 31, 2016 at a North Carolina winery and vineyards owned by former racer and current NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. Just 10 months later, they’re now expecting their first baby! While it may have taken the couple a long time to get to the altar, they didn’t waste any time at becoming parents.

