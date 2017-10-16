Chris Brown Hopes He & Rihanna Can Have ‘Closure’ On The Past & Create ‘New Memories Together’

Chris Brown’s new doc is now on Netflix, so he’s hoping his ex, Rihanna, watches it, sees he has changed, and then, would want to ‘create new, healthier memories’ with him. Will it happen?

“Now that Chris [Brown]‘s documentary is more readily available for the world on Netflix, he hopes the most special person in the world to him gets to see the film, and that’s Rihanna. Chris is pretty sure that Rihanna has not seen the film yet, and he hopes that once she watches it, she will better understand how much he has grown, changed and matured since their relationship. Chris knows Rihanna may not come running back into his arms after seeing the film, but he hopes that after watching it, she can begin to have more closure on that phase of their life and maybe create new, healthier memories together,” a source close to Chris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Chris describes his former relationship with Rihanna in great detail in Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life. He even goes as far as saying Rihanna was left “bloodied” during his infamous attack on her on Feb. 8, 2009. But Chris swears he has grown up a lot since then, and he has really “matured” since that horrific night. And that’s exactly why he wants Rihanna to watch his documentary — he wants her to see the new him. But is it too little, too late? Chris Brown doesn’t seem to think so.

In fact, Chris believes he and Rihanna will be together again one day. He claims they’re “soulmates.” And in August, he reportedly asked friends if Rihanna would consider taking him back. Maybe after watching his new movie, she’ll consider it. Only time will tell!

