MS Cheerleader, 19, Burned Alive After Sex Hookup — Mistrial Declared In Man Charged With Murder

A mistrial has been declared in the murder of Jessica Chambers, after jurors were unable to agree that prime suspect Quinton Tellis allegedly burned the cheerleader alive after a sex hookup went wrong.

The brutal killing of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014 was simply horrific, and now justice hasn’t even been served in her murder case. A mistrial was declared on Oct. 16 when 12 Batesville, Mississippi jurors couldn’t come to an agreement that Quinton Tellis, 29, was the man who allegedly lit the former cheerleader on fire with gasoline while she was still alive following rough sex. Tellis stood accused of dousing Chambers’ car and body with gasoline and setting her ablaze after he thought he suffocated her during a violent hookup. Even though he never took the stand in his own defense, jurors deliberated for 10 hours before telling a judge they couldn’t agree on his guilt.

The case was absolutely horrific, as Chambers initially survived the burning and managed to wander out of the woods where Tellis allegedly drove her car. Her injuries were so severe that first responders said she looked like a “zombie.” The fire caused terrible damage to her throat, and she tried to tell paramedics the name of the monster who set her ablaze. She appeared to say “Derek” or “Eric,” and died the next day at a Memphis hospital. Investigators were unable to find anyone by those names linked to the pretty blonde. A doctor for the prosecution said that with burns over 95 percent of her body, it was unlikely she would have been able to correctly communicate. However, Tellis’ lawyers used Chambers words to claim that authorities had the wrong guy on trial since she didn’t name their client.

During early interviews with police, Tellis said he saw Chambers on the morning she died but not that evening. He was questioned again in 2016 and admitted she picked him up in her car at about 5.30pm that night and that they spent almost two hours together. Prosecutors used that admission and video surveillance footage from near his home to prove he was with Chambers. Ultimately, the jury was hopelessly deadlocked on whether Tellis was the man who ultimately set the teen ablaze. Click here for pics of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

While prosecutors are deciding whether or not to re-try Tellis in the murder of Chambers, he’s facing ANOTHER murder case in Louisiana. He’s been charged in the brutal 2015 stabbing death of Meing-Chen Hsiao, a 34-year-old Taiwanese graduate student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She was slashed over 3o times in her home after she allegedly gave up the pin number to her debit card to Tellis. He later used it to purchase gas and the card was found by investigators inside his bedroom. Oh man, this guy seems like nothing but trouble.

