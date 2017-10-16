‘Black Panther’s Action-Packed New Trailer Takes A Deep Dive Into Wakanda

The new trailer for ‘Black Panther’ reveals a much more in-depth look at the fictional kingdom, Wakanda, and it is absolutely breathtaking.

Were you curious how the Marvel Universe would bring Wakanda to life? Well, wonder no more because the brand new trailer for Black Panther is giving us a look at the stunning land our latest hero is from. In the new trailer, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) takes us right into the heart of his kingdom, Wakanda. The fictional african nation is known for it’s out-of-this-world technology, which Marvel fans can finally see brought to life in this wild new visual. From steely hands-free hovercrafts to what appears to be a clear protective casing over the kingdom, it’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the Marvel Universe before. At one point we see Wakanda from the ground after T’Challa’s arrival, and to the naked eye it looks like a third world country, but if you look closely you’ll see a track-less train running at an incredible speed in the background. Insane!

One of the coolest shots in the new trailer is when Michael B. Jordan‘s Killmonger shows off how his protective suit works. With one quick flick of his weapons into a fight stance, suddenly the drab clothes he is wearing fall off in digital pieces as his armor builds directly over his body. It’s almost as if his skin itself is morphing into protective coating — which, lets be honest, isn’t entirely impossible. Things really kick off after that, and then the trailer shows us bits and pieces of some high-action scenes. Needless to say, Black Panther is going to be incredible and we can’t wait to see it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the new Black Panther trailer? Are YOU looking forward to the latest installment in the Avengers franchise? Comment below, let us know!