Birds Of Bellwoods Refuse To ‘Let You Go’ In Exciting Music Video Premiere

We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE premiere of the Birds of Bellwoods music video for their debut single, ‘Let You Go’. Get read to rock out to your new favorite break up anthem!

It’s here! The first official music video from Canadian band, Birds of Bellwoods, has been provided EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com for your viewing pleasure. The video is for their single, “Let You Go”, which is off their upcoming debut album, Victoria. “Let You Go” will be available for streaming and download on October 20, but for now you can play their exciting first video on repeat until then! Birds of Bellwoods also shared some insight about “Let You Go” with HollywoodLife.com, revealing it was originally an entirely different song. “‘Let You Go’ started as an acoustic ballad called ‘Neverland’ that Stevie wrote towards the end of a relationship. It was like, seven minutes long,” they explained.

“As we started working it, we realized that we didn’t want to sit back in the tragedy, but lean into the urgency, make it a rock song and a kind of celebration,” the band continued. “We distilled it to the core thought, and threw some electrics in, and from there it kind of wrote itself.” And bam — just like that they had a hit on their hands. So you might be asking yourself, who are Birds of Bellwoods? As previously mentioned they are a Canadian band, recently described to The Varsity as “indie folk alt-rock pop” by their lead singer, Stephen Joffe, 26. The band is also made up of Adrian Morningstar, Chris Blades and Kintaro Akiyama. And lets be honest: after watching this music video you’re totally going to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates, right? Right.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Birds of Bellwoods’ official video for “Let You Go”? Comment below, let us know!