Beyonce Epically Recreates The ‘Single Ladies’ Dance With Help From Blue Ivy & It’s Too Cute

Beyonce brought her daughter Blue Ivy along to a wedding, and this video of the duo doing the famous ‘Single Ladies’ wave as they posed with other guests is simply too much. Watch!

Beyonce, 36, and Blue Ivy, 5, are officially the best mommy-daughter duo. The pair hammed it up at the wedding for Beyonce’s creative director Todd Tourso on Aug. 19, and the proof is in these new pics and videos! Watch them do the iconic “Single Ladies” wave along with a bunch of other wedding guests below.

Beyonce slayed in a black Gucci minidress with ruffles and DSquared pumps, while Blue looked super cute in a teal dress and Mary Jane shoes. Of course, this isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has acted as Bey’s mini-me — they had a twinning moment as recently as Oct. 7, when Bey’s mom Tina Lawson shared a photo of Blue having her hair done. “If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni,” Tina wrote. Aww! See more pics of the times she channeled her mom here.

Beyonce shared a series of photographs on her official website Oct. 15, including some sweet photobooth shots of her and Blue giving the peace sign. The “Formation” singer called the series “Todd’s Wedding,” and they obviously had an amazing time at the event! JAY-Z, 47, was away at V Festival, so he couldn’t make it, but something tells us he wasn’t missed too much, since the ladies were afforded some bonding time!

Take a look at the Boomerang video, via Andrew Makadsi‘s Instagram (“Todd put a ring on it”):

Todd put a ring on it. #toddlovestang A post shared by Andrew Makadsi (@amakadsi) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Bey and Blue recreated the iconic move? Tell us in the comments!