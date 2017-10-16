Did Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Secretly Get Married In Ibiza?

It looks like Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender tied the knot! The super private couple was photographed in Ibiza on Oct. 15, and there’s no mistaking the new bling they’re each sporting their left hands!

Amidst rumors that they were planning to get married in Ibiza this weekend, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender added to the speculation by rocking apparent wedding bands while spending time on the island Oct. 15. Photographers caught the lovebirds heading to what looked like a post-wedding brunch, and you can clearly see the gold band on his left hand and the giant rock on hers. The couple had huge smiles on their faces while they mingled with friends and family, and they looked super happy and relaxed. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps to confirm if the pair did, in fact, tie the knot. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

It was first reported by The Sun on Sept. 3 that Alicia and Michael were set to wed in Ibiza at some point in October. Considering they’ve been incredibly private throughout their entire relationship, it’s no surprise that the details of the wedding were kept super tight-lipped. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and then they will be collected and taken to the hotel,” an insider told the paper last month. “[Michael’s] splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.” In the day-after photos, the guests certainly did all seem to be enjoying themselves!

Alicia and Michael met while filming The Light Between Oceans in 2014, but they very rarely discuss their relationship or make public appearances together. “It just happened,” the actor explained in a 2016 interview.”It’s good that it happened. It is what it is.” Congrats to the happy couple!

