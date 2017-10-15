Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Super Excited To Start Next Chapter: Wedding Plans Revealed

Finally, a ‘Game of Thrones’ wedding that (probably) won’t end in bloodshed. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their engagement today and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has learned their plans.

Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, thrilled fans with their big news today! The couple, who have been together for almost a year, announced they are engaged and Game of Thrones viewers and DNCE fans alike are freaking out. What we all want to know next is, when is the big day? Though Sophie and Joe have yet to reveal that info, let alone when and where he popped the question, an insider gave HollywoodLife.com the scoop on the couple’s plans. Let’s just say, Sophie is going for a very different style than her alter ego Sansa Stark’s chilly nuptials on the HBO series.

“Kevin [Jonas] has been giving Joe plenty of advice when it comes to marriage, and he can’t wait to see his little brother get hitched,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Sophie’s already in full planning mode, looking at dresses and venues and honeymoon options. They’re so in love and super excited to start the next chapter in life. They can’t wait to get started on building their family.” Now that sounds like a wedding everyone can enjoy. Click here to see a timeline of Sophie and Joe’s relationship.

The couple chose to announce their engagement by posting a picture of her hand on top of his to their respective Instagram accounts. Of course it wasn’t just any old picture, as Sophie was rocking a gorgeous pear-shaped sparkler and infinity band. Wow. Not only does the actress have a loving fiance, she has one with great tastes. Hopefully Joe is just as good at planning a stylish wedding as picking out some stunning jewelry!

HollywoodLifers, what kind of wedding would you like to see Kevin and Sophie have? Let us know below.