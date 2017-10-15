New York Giants Vs. Denver Broncos Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The New York Giants are winless, and it gets worse: they’re about to play the Denver Broncos. Can they pull off the upset? The game starts at 8:30 PM ET so tune in to watch!

Knock, knock. Who’s There? Owen. Owen who? The “Oh-and-five” New York Giants, who are on the verge of going 0-6. The Big Blue Wrecking Crew is more “black and blue” lately, suffering injuries and embarrassing losses this season. Now, they face the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15 for Football Night in America. While the 3-1 Broncos have their own problems, they pale in comparison with the Broncos. However, anything can happen in the NFL. Will the failing Giants pull off a massive upset or will they go winless for another week?

Things have gotten so bad that former players are begging to come back. “I’ve been literally thinking to myself of reasons why they wouldn’t and I can’t think of any,” Victor Cruz, 30, said while appearing on his Uninterrupted podcast, The Victor Cruz show, per New York Post. After seeing Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris all go down with injuries, the former Giants wide receiver demanded that his ex-employer ring him up.

“Can I paint a picture for you?” Victor said. “Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I go back out there wearing the number 80 in blue and I get in that end zone one more time? Do you understand? I can already hear the deafening screams from the crowd. Already, I can hear it.” The Giants released Victor in February 2017. Victor signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, but the bears cut him before the NFL season started. At this point, maybe the Giants should give him a call?

Do you think the Giants will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Who do you think will get their first win – the Giants or Cleveland Browns?