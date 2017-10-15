‘SNL’: Kellyanne Conway Hilariously Becomes ‘It’ & She’s Desperate To Get Back On TV

Kate McKinnon is at it again! The insanely talented actress morphs into Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, only she looks a lot more like a certain evil clown! Check this out!

Have you seen It, yet?! If you have then you’re going to love Kate McKinnon‘s, 33, hilarious turn as Kellyanne Conway! She lures Anderson Cooper (Beck Bennett, 33) to a storm drain looking a heck of a lot like the evil clown Pennywise!What does she want? Why, to be on TV again! And she’s willing to do just about anything to convince Anderson to bring her back! She even conjures Hillary Clinton, 69, with a copy of her new book! Incredible! Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of SNL!

Although this is only the 3rd episode of the season, they’re already off to a running start! Ryan Gosling, 36, kicked off the premiere in spades! Next came Gal Gadot, 32, who managed to pull off an incredible impression of Kendall Jenner, 21, getting lost in her own house! Oh, and did we mention that she made out with Kate McKinnon, 33, as Wonder Woman!? So amazing! We knew Gal was gorgeous and had the star power to head up a huge superhero movie but we had no idea just how funny she is! This might just the show’s best season ever!

You never know where Kellyanne could be lurking. #SNL pic.twitter.com/PjETkon9nz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

