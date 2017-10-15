‘SNL’: Harvey Weinstein Comes Up During Roundtable – ‘He Was Naked, Hanging Upside Down’

‘Saturday Night Live’ is taking on the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein in the best way possible! Here’s how they addressed the shocking Hollywood scandal.

Nothing has dominated the headlines this past week more than the mounting accusations from women that former film exec Harvey Weinstein, 65, allegedly sexually assaulted them or behaved inappropriately in the past. Although these are some horrific and shocking claims, it’s refreshing to see Saturday Night Live somehow find the humor in these gut-wrenching circumstances. Head here for loads more photos from Season 43 of the beloved sketch comedy show!

To tackle the topic, Kate McKinnon, 33, hilariously reprised her aging Hollywood actress character Debette Goldry to discuss sexual harassment in the Tinsel Town. Naturally, Weinstein comes up when the women participating in the round-table begin sharing their stories. “Have I ever been sexually harassed? Good Friday, where to start,” Debette begins.”I did have one meeting with Harvey, okay? I was invited to his hotel room. And when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were his face. It almost worked. The resemblance was uncanny.” Wow!

As we previously reported, The New Yorker published an expose on Oct. 5 first detailing accusations of misconduct on the part of the disgraced producer ranging from awkward encounters with young actresses to accounts of rape. Since, his wife Georgina Chapman, 41, has left him, he has been booted out of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences and has reportedly checked himself into a rehab clinic in Arizona. On Oct. 14, Harvey’s younger brother Bob Weinstein, 62, came forward to reveal that he also faced abuse — both physically and verbally — from the notorious movie mogul.

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein prompted a lot of reflection about harassment in Hollywood. #SNL pic.twitter.com/z98AeNV2tN — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

