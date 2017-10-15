Selena Gomez Makes Dreams Come True By Answering Fans’ Calls During ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’

Selena Gomez is just one of our favorite stars who stepped up to participate in the ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ benefit telethon. The gorgeous songstress answered phones and spoke to donors to raise money for all of the recent horrible natural disasters.

Selena Gomez, 25, totally made us tear up during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief on Oct. 14! She gave generously of her time to help out the amazing cause and her fans and the people they donated to were both rewarded for her efforts! In the clip below you can see that Selena answered phones and introduced herself to fans while working to raise money for victims of the recent natural disasters. She was joined by fellow hot young star, Vanessa Hudgens, who sat right next to her taking call after call from fans who really care about making a difference.

The special benefit concert and telethon, which is also taking place in Miami, FL, was organized in response to the recent natural disasters with funding going to Feeding America, Save The Children, Habitat For Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF. It was thought up by Jennifer Lopez, who teamed up with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Right when the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Marc and I got on the phone and started talking about what we could do,” JLo told PEOPLE in an interview. “Alex was right next to me and he started spitballing things we could do. From there, we just started organizing as many people as we could in our specific arenas and pulled this thing together.” See pics of the extreme damage Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico.

Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder and more also performed.

