‘SNL’: P!nk Slays With Spellbinding Performances Of ‘What About Us’ & ‘Beautiful Trauma’

Whew! P!nk, 38, just blew away the audience with a stirring rendition of her new single “What About Us” and we are still trying to catch our breath! The songstress knows how to create a memorable experience and she did not disappoint! From the moment she graced the stage, she looked fierce as possible, rocking a long coat with a button-up bodice, loose-fitting pants and a plunging top. P!nk wowed the crowd with her insanely amazing vocals, putting her heart on her sleeve while singing the emotional lyrics. Head here for tons more photos of the fierce singer!

P!nk had everyone singing along as she hit all the right notes, leaving the crowd in awe. She also performed an emotional rendition of “Beautiful Trauma,” and fans were literally loving every minute of it. The timing for the lovable singer’s video to the sketch comedy show’s stage could not be more perfect. Just yesterday, her highly anticipated new album Beautiful Trauma was released and now, fans got to hear a live rendition of one of her hottest songs ever. This performance rivals Sam Smith‘s, 25, moving performance of “Pray” during Oct. 7 visit!

P!nk made waves recently with a particularly moving speech at the VMAs in which she remembered a time when her daughter Willow said, ““I’m the ugliest girl I know” and “look like a boy with long hair.” Pink said she told her daughter, “You’re beautiful. When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken. Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see my selling out arenas all over the world? We don’t change.” She then listed the performers she looks up to like David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury. Artists who also broke the mould. “We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl.” Wow.

